JOANN (JOAN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.06). JOANN had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 32.67%. The company had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect JOANN to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of JOAN stock opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.50. JOANN has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $13.55.

In other news, Director Equity Investors Cf L.P Green sold 7,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $65,855.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,730.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of JOANN by 141.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in JOANN by 86.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of JOANN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN during the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in JOANN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JOAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of JOANN from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America lowered JOANN from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

