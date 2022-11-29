JOE 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.64 Million (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 29th. Over the last seven days, JOE has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. One JOE token can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000985 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JOE has a total market cap of $52.64 million and approximately $3.64 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

JOE was first traded on June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 420,304,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,718,033 tokens. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. JOE’s official website is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home. JOE’s official message board is joecontent.substack.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

