John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Declares None Dividend of $1.00

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Wednesday, December 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son has increased its dividend payment by an average of 29.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a dividend payout ratio of 15.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of JBSS stock opened at $84.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $973.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a fifty-two week low of $67.02 and a fifty-two week high of $92.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 111.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the third quarter worth $975,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the third quarter worth $540,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

(Get Rating)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.