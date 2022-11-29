Joseph A. Tato Acquires 4,000 Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Stock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BWGet Rating) Director Joseph A. Tato acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $19,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,973.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:BW traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,054,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,957. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.68.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BW. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 6.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 26,787,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,666 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 18.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,522,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,748 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 5.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,145,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,272,000 after purchasing an additional 339,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,881,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,763,000 after acquiring an additional 250,674 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,284,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,955,000 after acquiring an additional 625,418 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $6.50 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $12.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

