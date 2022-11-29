Joseph A. Tato Acquires 4,000 Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Stock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) Director Joseph A. Tato acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $19,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,973.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BW traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,054,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,957. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BW. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 6.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 26,787,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,666 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 18.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,522,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,748 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 5.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,145,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,272,000 after purchasing an additional 339,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,881,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,763,000 after acquiring an additional 250,674 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,284,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,955,000 after acquiring an additional 625,418 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $6.50 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $12.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

