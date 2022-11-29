JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $440.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DE. UBS Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $453.45.

NYSE:DE opened at $441.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $381.51 and a 200 day moving average of $355.41. The company has a market capitalization of $133.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.37%.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total value of $398,628.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,536,534.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,401,918.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total value of $398,628.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,536,534.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,516,276. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DE. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 16.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,247,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $14,541,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 43.9% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 83.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,904,000 after buying an additional 81,991 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

