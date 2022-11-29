JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc (LON:JEMI) Declares GBX 1 Dividend

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc (LON:JEMI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, November 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust stock remained flat at GBX 119 ($1.42) on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 131,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,694. JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 107.50 ($1.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 150.17 ($1.80). The company has a market capitalization of £353.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,081.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 116.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 122.22.
About JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust
Featured Stories
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.