JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc (LON:JEMI) Declares GBX 1 Dividend

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc (LON:JEMI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, November 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust stock remained flat at GBX 119 ($1.42) on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 131,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,694. JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 107.50 ($1.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 150.17 ($1.80). The company has a market capitalization of £353.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,081.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 116.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 122.22.

Get JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust alerts:

About JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.