JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Stock Position Boosted by Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,250 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 2.2% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.7% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

JPST stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.22. 4,335,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.12.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.