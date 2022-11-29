JUNO Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $108.04 Million (JUNO)

JUNO (JUNO) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. During the last week, JUNO has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One JUNO coin can now be bought for about $1.68 or 0.00010237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JUNO has a total market capitalization of $108.04 million and $594,252.98 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About JUNO

JUNO launched on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 64,320,181 coins. JUNO’s official website is junochain.com. The official message board for JUNO is medium.com/@junonetwork. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork.

Buying and Selling JUNO

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

