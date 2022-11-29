Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Given New GBX 710 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 810 ($9.69) to GBX 710 ($8.49) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 62.29% from the company’s previous close.

Kenmare Resources Stock Performance

Kenmare Resources stock traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 437.50 ($5.23). 203,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,423. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 417.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 437.34. Kenmare Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 370.80 ($4.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 533 ($6.38). The stock has a market cap of £415.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Get Kenmare Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kenmare Resources

In other Kenmare Resources news, insider Tom Hickey purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 400 ($4.79) per share, with a total value of £160,000 ($191,410.46).

Kenmare Resources Company Profile

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kenmare Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenmare Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.