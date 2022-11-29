Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF) Short Interest Update

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,300 shares, a growth of 333.9% from the October 31st total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,127,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Kesselrun Resources Stock Down 11.7 %

Shares of KSSRF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.06. 155,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,034. Kesselrun Resources has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04.

About Kesselrun Resources

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company owns 100% interest in the Bluffpoint property comprising of 280 mining claims covering an area of 8,857 hectares located in the Kenora mining division of northwestern Ontario.

