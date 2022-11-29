Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) is Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,411 shares during the period. Keurig Dr Pepper accounts for approximately 1.8% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $10,560,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,703,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,202,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $10,560,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,703,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,202,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.97 per share, for a total transaction of $506,064.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,563,980.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 547,300 shares of company stock worth $20,671,759 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KDP stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.97. The company had a trading volume of 127,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,226,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.63. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KDP. StockNews.com cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

