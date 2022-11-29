KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,193,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,072 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $37,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 677.7% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 131.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 93.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 3,380.8% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.64.

KeyCorp stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,888,755. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.29.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.78%.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

