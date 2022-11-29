Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target Raised to $205.00 at UBS Group

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $187.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.58.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

KEYS stock opened at $173.59 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $209.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.06. The stock has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total value of $638,217.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,900.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Keysight Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 13.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 37.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

