Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Stock Rating Lowered by William Blair

William Blair cut shares of Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Kforce’s FY2022 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

KFRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Kforce from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Kforce from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Kforce Stock Down 2.5 %

KFRC stock opened at $57.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.98. Kforce has a twelve month low of $54.34 and a twelve month high of $80.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.48 and a 200-day moving average of $60.72.

Kforce Dividend Announcement

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $437.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.42 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kforce will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KFRC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 8.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 6.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,315,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 7.1% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 19.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 108,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,023,000 after buying an additional 17,565 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

