Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Short Interest Update

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 219.2% from the October 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KCDMY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.54. 5,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,766. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.16. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.58. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $8.73.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0868 per share. This represents a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.50%.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swim diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, cream and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, liquid body washes, micellar water, and makeup removing wipes; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults.

