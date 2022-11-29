Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Up to $2.36

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.36, but opened at $2.48. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 43,180 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Kingsoft Cloud Trading Up 11.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $640.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average of $3.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.20). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 310.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 16,721 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the second quarter valued at $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

