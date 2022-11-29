KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) Short Interest Update

KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 373.3% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAQ remained flat at $10.02 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 333,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,758. KL Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of KL Acquisition by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,959,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,281,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of KL Acquisition by 4.7% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,551,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,345,000 after buying an additional 69,092 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KL Acquisition by 6.6% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,013,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,026,000 after buying an additional 62,901 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of KL Acquisition by 3.7% during the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 923,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,055,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its position in KL Acquisition by 3,521.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 910,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after acquiring an additional 885,375 shares during the period. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

