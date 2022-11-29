Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Short Interest Update

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 132.6% from the October 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Konica Minolta Price Performance

OTCMKTS KNCAY remained flat at $8.02 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167. Konica Minolta has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $9.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average is $6.83.

Get Konica Minolta alerts:

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Konica Minolta had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. Research analysts anticipate that Konica Minolta will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as offers IT and printing solutions and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Konica Minolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konica Minolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.