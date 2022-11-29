Konnect (KCT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $835.59 Million

Konnect (KCT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One Konnect token can currently be bought for $0.0399 or 0.00000242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Konnect has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. Konnect has a total market cap of $835.59 million and approximately $26,356.19 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Konnect

Konnect’s launch date was May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official message board is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. Konnect’s official website is konnect.finance.

Buying and Selling Konnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

