Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) Short Interest Update

Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 76.2% from the October 31st total of 60,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Kontrol Technologies Price Performance
Shares of KNRLF stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$0.38. 5,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,177. Kontrol Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$0.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.84.
Kontrol Technologies Company Profile
