Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Downgraded by William Blair

William Blair lowered shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.33.

KFY opened at $55.09 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $46.47 and a fifty-two week high of $78.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.29.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.04 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KFY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 475.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 66.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 8,225.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 156.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

