KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 440.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:KSRYY traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.60. The company had a trading volume of 15,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,609. KOSÉ has a fifty-two week low of $15.84 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.04.

KOSÉ Company Profile

KOSÉ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers cleansing, facial wash, toner, emulsion, cream, gel/serum, pack mask, lip care, and massage products. The company also provides sunscreen, fragrance, makeup goods, hair products, beauty supplements, and other cosmetics.

