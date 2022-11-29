Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Nov 29th, 2022

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNFGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 145.0% from the October 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Kraken Robotics Trading Up 8.3 %

Shares of Kraken Robotics stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,216. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.28. Kraken Robotics has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $0.43.

About Kraken Robotics

(Get Rating)

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kraken Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraken Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.