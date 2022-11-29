Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 145.0% from the October 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Kraken Robotics Trading Up 8.3 %

Shares of Kraken Robotics stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,216. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.28. Kraken Robotics has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $0.43.

About Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.

