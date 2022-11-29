Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Trading Down 2.6%

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.78 and last traded at $14.98. Approximately 15,437 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 879,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DNUT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. HSBC downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. CL King lifted their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup set a $15.00 target price on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.14.

Krispy Kreme Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -215.11, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.59.

Krispy Kreme Dividend Announcement

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.50 million. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -199.97%.

Institutional Trading of Krispy Kreme

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,505,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,353,000 after purchasing an additional 83,311 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Krispy Kreme by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Krispy Kreme by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,329,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,979,000 after acquiring an additional 675,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

Featured Articles

