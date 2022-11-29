Kujira (KUJI) Trading Down 9.8% Over Last Week

Kujira (KUJI) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One Kujira coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00003686 BTC on exchanges. Kujira has a market capitalization of $58.63 million and approximately $73,252.86 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kujira has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kujira’s launch date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 96,653,026 coins. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com. Kujira’s official website is kujira.app. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.60958779 USD and is up 0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $81,369.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kujira should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kujira using one of the exchanges listed above.

