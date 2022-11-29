Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KUMBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KUMBF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a growth of 265.9% from the October 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of Kumba Iron Ore stock remained flat at $28.25 during trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.51. Kumba Iron Ore has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $44.20.
