Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KUMBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KUMBF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a growth of 265.9% from the October 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Kumba Iron Ore Stock Performance

Shares of Kumba Iron Ore stock remained flat at $28.25 during trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.51. Kumba Iron Ore has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $44.20.

About Kumba Iron Ore

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. The company also operates a port in Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape Province.

