L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) Shares Sold by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP lessened its holdings in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 526,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,280 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in L Catterton Asia Acquisition were worth $5,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $368,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $351,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 325.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 522,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 71.4% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 514,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 214,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 0.6% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 257,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.
L Catterton Asia Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %
L Catterton Asia Acquisition stock opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $10.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88.
L Catterton Asia Acquisition Profile
L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search in consumer technology sectors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on L Catterton Asia Acquisition (LCAA)
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
- These 3 Apparel Stocks Are Fit for a Comeback
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for L Catterton Asia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Catterton Asia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.