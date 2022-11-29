Laqira Protocol (LQR) Price Hits $0.0154

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. Over the last week, Laqira Protocol has traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar. Laqira Protocol has a market cap of $46.17 million and approximately $261,199.30 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Laqira Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0154 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Laqira Protocol Token Profile

Laqira Protocol launched on November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Laqira Protocol’s official website is laqira.io. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Laqira Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Laqira Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Laqira Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Laqira Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

