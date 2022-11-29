Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) Short Interest Up 207.8% in November

Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,200 shares, a growth of 207.8% from the October 31st total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Lawson Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LWSOF remained flat at $34.27 during trading on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.76. Lawson has a 52-week low of $34.27 and a 52-week high of $45.27.

About Lawson

Lawson, Inc operates and franchises convenience stores under the Lawson, Lawson Store 100, and Natural Lawson names in Japan, China, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Hawaii. It operates through Domestic Convenience Store Business, Seijo Ishii Business, Entertainment-Related Business, Financial Services Business, and Overseas Business segments.

