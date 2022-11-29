Lee Enterprises (LEE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th.

Lee Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of LEE opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. Lee Enterprises has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $44.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. The company has a market cap of $107.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Lee Enterprises alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lee Enterprises

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEE. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 17.1% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 543,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after buying an additional 79,440 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 15,724 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Lee Enterprises by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Lee Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $611,000. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Lee Enterprises

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Lee Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lee Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.