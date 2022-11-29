Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Up to $17.04

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.04, but opened at $18.05. Li Auto shares last traded at $18.22, with a volume of 78,119 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LI. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.66 price objective for the company. DBS Vickers began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CLSA began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Li Auto Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of -368.13 and a beta of 0.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Li Auto

About Li Auto

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Li Auto by 584.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 21.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.