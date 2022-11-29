Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Holdings Lifted by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 4,437.5% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 48.7% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 222.5% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband to $99.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $296,883.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,814 shares in the company, valued at $800,223.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK opened at $88.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $71.70 and a 1 year high of $164.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.