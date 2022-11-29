Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) Short Interest Update

Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,200 shares, a drop of 89.1% from the October 31st total of 599,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 402,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ LMACA remained flat at $10.05 during mid-day trading on Monday. 4,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,672. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90. Liberty Media Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMACA. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 2,516.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,275,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,614,000 after buying an additional 2,188,084 shares during the last quarter. GWM Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 1,669.5% during the first quarter. GWM Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,571,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,572,000 after buying an additional 1,482,507 shares during the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 28.4% during the first quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 5,180,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,385 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 113.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,570,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,568,000 after purchasing an additional 834,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $7,364,000. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

