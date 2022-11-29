LifeVantage Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:LFVN)

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.
LifeVantage has a dividend payout ratio of 21.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
LifeVantage Trading Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ:LFVN opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. LifeVantage has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $7.07. The company has a market cap of $47.89 million, a P/E ratio of 95.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.05.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LFVN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in LifeVantage by 30.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in LifeVantage by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 23,788 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of LifeVantage by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 11,964 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeVantage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.06% of the company’s stock.
LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive and immune system function; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.
