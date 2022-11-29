Lincoln Gold Mining (CVE:LMG) Stock Price Down 22.2%

Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:LMG – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 22.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 111,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 319% from the average session volume of 26,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Lincoln Gold Mining Trading Down 22.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15.

Lincoln Gold Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Gold Mining Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metals in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, nickel, and cobalt deposits. It holds interests in the Pine Grove gold property with mining leases on the Wilson and Wheeler mines, and 243 unpatented claims located in the Pine Grove Hills, Lyon County, Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.