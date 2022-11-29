Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.9% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 410.9% in the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,699 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,180,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,866,000 after purchasing an additional 172,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.2% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 14,354 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.0 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $464.83.

NYSE:LMT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $483.31. 6,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,880. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $445.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $431.30. The firm has a market cap of $126.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $328.20 and a fifty-two week high of $494.66.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 51.42%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

