Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stake Trimmed by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Schubert & Co boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $484.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,880. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $445.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $431.30. The firm has a market cap of $126.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $328.20 and a 52 week high of $494.66.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 51.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on LMT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $464.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

