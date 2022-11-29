Loom Network (LOOM) Price Up 4% Over Last Week

Loom Network (LOOM) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. Loom Network has a total market cap of $63.50 million and $4.98 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0488 or 0.00000300 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network’s launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

