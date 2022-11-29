Loopring (LRC) Hits Market Capitalization of $314.81 Million

Loopring (LRC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Loopring has a market cap of $314.81 million and $23.05 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Loopring has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One Loopring token can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001444 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Loopring

Loopring launched on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,330,133,546 tokens. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol. The Reddit community for Loopring is https://reddit.com/r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org.

Buying and Selling Loopring

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.LRC is an Ethereum Token.”

