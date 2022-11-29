LPL Financial LLC Cuts Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,441 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.05% of ServiceNow worth $50,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its position in ServiceNow by 197.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 6,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Twenty Acre Capital LP purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,803,000. Ossiam boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 27.2% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 33,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,722,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. Mirova purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at about $2,008,000. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on ServiceNow to $496.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.26.

NYSE NOW opened at $401.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $388.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $435.69. The firm has a market cap of $81.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 405.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $679.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 407 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.72, for a total transaction of $162,686.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,301 shares in the company, valued at $919,755.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.72, for a total transaction of $162,686.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,755.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total transaction of $1,127,184.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,895.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,248 shares of company stock valued at $7,322,840. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

