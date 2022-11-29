LPL Financial LLC Increases Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 774,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,006 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.13% of General Mills worth $58,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in General Mills by 1,160.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 95.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $2,007,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,396,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,708 shares of company stock worth $11,937,916. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Mills Trading Down 0.0 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.20.

NYSE:GIS opened at $82.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.92 and its 200-day moving average is $75.30. The firm has a market cap of $49.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.41 and a 12 month high of $83.79.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

