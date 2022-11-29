LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 385,271 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,643 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $53,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1,276.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 468 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in American Express by 63.0% during the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 525 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Express Stock Performance

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express stock opened at $150.87 on Tuesday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The company has a market capitalization of $112.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.90%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

