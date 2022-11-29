LPL Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,153,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,796 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.51% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $57,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSY. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth about $59,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter worth $115,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter valued at $309,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $49.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.51. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $49.23 and a 12-month high of $50.34.

