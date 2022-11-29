LPL Financial LLC Makes New $53.40 Million Investment in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,099,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,404,000. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.03% of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JIRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,148,832,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,418,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,293,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,081,000. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,910,000.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of JIRE stock opened at $51.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.85. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $52.13.

