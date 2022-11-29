LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,452,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,557 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 26.75% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $55,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 80.0% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 27,437 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 600,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,860,000 after acquiring an additional 111,271 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 9,903 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XLSR opened at $40.10 on Tuesday. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $48.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.26 and a 200-day moving average of $39.46.

