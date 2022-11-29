Luxor Capital Group, Lp Sells 264,270 Shares of ASAP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) Stock

ASAP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 264,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $391,119.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,495,368 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,144.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 25th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 3,413 shares of ASAP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $4,232.12.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 7,583 shares of ASAP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $10,919.52.

On Monday, November 21st, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 15,473 shares of ASAP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.09, for a total value of $1,392.57.

On Thursday, November 17th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 162,464 shares of ASAP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.11, for a total value of $17,871.04.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 680,451 shares of ASAP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.12, for a total value of $81,654.12.

ASAP Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:WTRH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.23. The stock had a trading volume of 86,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,474,322. ASAP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. The company has a market capitalization of $255.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASAP

About ASAP

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ASAP by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ASAP by 1,639.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 224,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ASAP by 114.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 434,830 shares in the last quarter. 26.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASAP, Inc operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its platform allows to order food, alcohol, convenience, grocery, flowers, auto parts, and others. The company's platform also facilitates access to third parties that provide payment processing solutions for restaurants and other merchants.

