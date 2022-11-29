LXI REIT plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1.58 (LON:LXI)

LXI REIT plc (LON:LXI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.58 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LXI REIT Stock Down 0.5 %

LXI REIT stock opened at GBX 116.60 ($1.39) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.44, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.37. LXI REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 111 ($1.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 154 ($1.84). The company has a market cap of £2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 512.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 123.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 137.76.

LXI REIT Company Profile

The Company, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

