LXI REIT plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1.58 (LON:LXI)

LXI REIT plc (LON:LXI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.58 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LXI REIT Stock Down 0.5 %
LXI REIT stock opened at GBX 116.60 ($1.39) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.44, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.37. LXI REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 111 ($1.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 154 ($1.84). The company has a market cap of £2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 512.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 123.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 137.76.
LXI REIT Company Profile
Read More
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
- These 3 Apparel Stocks Are Fit for a Comeback
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
Receive News & Ratings for LXI REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXI REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.