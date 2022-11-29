Maker Hits 24 Hour Volume of $20.66 Million (MKR)

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One Maker token can now be purchased for approximately $648.12 or 0.03934889 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Maker has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. Maker has a total market cap of $633.62 million and approximately $20.66 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker Profile

Maker’s launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

