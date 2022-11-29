Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MNGPF. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Man Group from GBX 330 ($3.95) to GBX 308 ($3.68) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Man Group from GBX 290 ($3.47) to GBX 270 ($3.23) in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Get Man Group alerts:

Man Group Stock Performance

Shares of Man Group stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average of $2.77. Man Group has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $3.40.

About Man Group

Man Group Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.