Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 525.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MGMLF traded down 0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting 0.11. 59,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,386. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 0.14. Maple Gold Mines has a 1-year low of 0.10 and a 1-year high of 0.32.

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project with 691 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 369 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

